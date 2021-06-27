Menu

Canada

Police find body of missing swimmer in central Ontario lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2021 2:29 pm
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to calls for a missing person around 11 p.m. Friday on Doe Lake in Katrine, Ont. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to calls for a missing person around 11 p.m. Friday on Doe Lake in Katrine, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

KATRINE, Ont. — Police say they’ve recovered the body of a 53-year-old man who went missing in a lake in central Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to calls for a missing person around 11 p.m. Friday on Doe Lake in Katrine, Ont.

They say the man entered the water and disappeared.

Man dies in drowning at Couchiching Park in Orillia, Ont.

Police say his body was later recovered by the marine unit.

They say swimmers and boaters should be mindful of fluctuating water levels that can cause hazards.

Police have identified the man as Alexei Golovbev of Bradford, Ont.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
