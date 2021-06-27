Police find body of missing swimmer in central Ontario lake

Send this page to someone via email

KATRINE, Ont. — Police say they’ve recovered the body of a 53-year-old man who went missing in a lake in central Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to calls for a missing person around 11 p.m. Friday on Doe Lake in Katrine, Ont.

They say the man entered the water and disappeared.

Police say his body was later recovered by the marine unit.

They say swimmers and boaters should be mindful of fluctuating water levels that can cause hazards.

Police have identified the man as Alexei Golovbev of Bradford, Ont.

