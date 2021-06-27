SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Some B.C. COVID-19 vaccine clinics diverting clients due to heat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2021 12:07 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 26' B.C. evening weather forecast: June 26
The Saturday, June 26, 2021 evening weather forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Fraser Health is diverting clients away from some COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics due to extremely high temperatures in the region.

The health unit says the move is important to protect the health and safety of staff and clients alike.

Testing and immunization will continue at the affected sites until noon each day, before the midday heat sets in.

As of Sunday, those attending a first-dose walk-in or a booked appointment after 12 p.m. will be redirected to clinics where temperatures are more easily controlled.

The affected sites are the Burnaby, Mission, South Surrey, Coquitlam, Langley and Surrey 66 COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centres, as well as the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre Immunization Clinic.

Environment Canada is warning of a heat wave of record-breaking temperatures lasting until at least Tuesday, with daytime highs in Metro Vancouver ranging from 29 to 38 C and the potential for the humidex to reach into the 40s.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
