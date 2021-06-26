COVID-19: One more death reported in Saskatchewan, 61 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced one more death from COVID-19 on Saturday and 61 new cases, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 48,706 cases, of which 12,091 are variants of concern.

The death was reported in the Regina zone and was in the 40 to 49 age group.

As for new COVID-19 cases, 10 are in the far northwest, one is in the far northeast, 12 are in the northwest, three are in the north-central, 15 are in Saskatoon, three are in the central-west, one is in the central-east, seven are in Regina, two are in the south-central and six are in the southeast.

The province says one new case is pending residence information.

There have been 47,543 recoveries from the virus and 597 cases are considered active.

The province says 79 people remain in hospital, with 69 people receiving inpatient care and 10 people in intensive care. Two people in the ICU are in Regina and four are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 50 — four new cases per 100,000.

The province says 1,905 COVID-19 tests were processed on Thursday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 911,418.

An additional 23,323 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were reported Saturday. It brings the total number of administered vaccines to 1,092,980.

Eighty per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 74.5 per cent of those aged 30 and older have received their first dose and 71 per cent of those aged 18 and older.

Seventy per cent of residents aged 12 and older have also received their first dose.

