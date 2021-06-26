Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 arrested in Toronto double homicide, 3 facing murder charges: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2021 9:42 am
Click to play video: '3 people killed in 2 Toronto shootings' 3 people killed in 2 Toronto shootings
WATCH ABOVE: (June 14) A rash of gun violence over the weekend has left three people dead. Shallima Maharaj has the latest – Jun 14, 2021

Toronto police say they’ve arrested four people after a double homicide earlier this month.

They say three people face two counts each of first-degree murder and a fourth has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Daniel Fung, 25, and Mohamed Moallim, 23, died after being shot around 10:30 p.m. on June 13 in eastern Toronto.

Read more: 3 dead after 2 separate shootings in Toronto, police say

Police say they made the arrests Friday after carrying out a number of search warrants.

Trending Stories

Toronto residents Karim Cadoo, 26, Elvis Cadoo, 24, and Imron Samuel, 37, have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

They are set to appear in court Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement
Mohamed Moallim, left, and Daniel Fung. View image in full screen
Mohamed Moallim, left, and Daniel Fung. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagToronto Police tagToronto tagToronto crime tagGun Violence tagtoronto police service tagDaniel Fung tagMohamed Moallim tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers