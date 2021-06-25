Menu

Crime

U.S. senator requests Canada investigated for religious freedom violations over Alberta pastors arrests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2021 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Court rules GraceLife Church pastor James Coates’ rights weren’t violated' Court rules GraceLife Church pastor James Coates’ rights weren’t violated
WATCH ABOVE (June 7, 2021): An Alberta court has ruled pastor James Coates did not have his Charter rights violated when he was ticketed for violating public health restrictions. Supporters of the GraceLife Church pastor say the judge made a legal mistake and they will keep fighting. Fletcher Kent has more – Jun 7, 2021

A U.S. senator wants Canada investigated for violating religious freedom over the arrests of Alberta pastors accused of flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

Missouri Republican Josh Hawley has asked his country’s Commission on International Religious Freedom to consider putting Canada on its special watch list.

READ MORE: Judge dismisses charter application of GraceLife pastor on trial for violating Alberta health orders

He compares the arrests of pastors James Coates and Tim Stephens to something that would occur in China, which is believed to have detained more than a million Muslims in so-called re-education camps.

The commission says it has received Hawley’s request and that it’s looking in to it.

READ MORE: Calgary pastor Tim Stephens arrested again after allegedly violating COVID-19 rules

Coates spent a month in the Edmonton Remand Centre after he violated a bail condition not to hold church services that officials said were ignoring measures on COVID-19 capacity limits, physical distancing and masking.

Story continues below advertisement

Stephens remains in custody after he was arrested last week following repeated public complaints about ongoing services that ignored similar orders.

Click to play video: 'Calgary pastor and mayoral candidate released after alleged COVID-19 violations' Calgary pastor and mayoral candidate released after alleged COVID-19 violations
Calgary pastor and mayoral candidate released after alleged COVID-19 violations – May 17, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagAlberta COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Restrictions tagGraceLife Church tagpastor james coates tagGracelife tagJosh Hawley tagMissouri Republican Josh Hawley tagPastor Tim Stephens tag

