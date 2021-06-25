Menu

Canada

Calgary city council approves $154 million for recreation infrastructure projects

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 3:37 pm
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and councillors announce a $154-million investment in recreational infrastructure on Friday, June 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and councillors announce a $154-million investment in recreational infrastructure on Friday, June 25, 2021. Jerry Favero, Global News

Calgary city council has approved six new recreational projects, mostly in underserved areas of the city.

A total of $154 million will address aging recreation infrastructure, accessibility and community needs.

The approved projects are:

  • Northeast regional fieldhouse at Skyview Ranch – $32 million
  • Northeast athletic park at Saddle Ridge – $25 million
  • Northwest athletic park at Rocky Ridge – $14 million
  • Southeast air-inflated structure (dome) at the Calgary Soccer Centre – $6 million
  • Southwest regional fieldhouse at Belmont – $32 million
  • Southwest twin arena redevelopment at Glenmore Athletic Park – $45 million

Most of the money will come from developer levies and the city’s community reserve funds.

“I’m so pleased council came together to make this generational investment that will address recreation gaps across our city,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi said. “This will have a lasting impact, opening up new and much-needed sports and play opportunities for children and adults in our community.”

This investment mainly focusses on newer communities on the outskirts of the city.

Council also recently approved investments in downtown Calgary, including $45 million to the Repsol Centre for community aquatic amenities and $200 million for Calgary’s Greater Downtown Plan.

“This is an investment in the collective health of our children, families and communities,” Ward 5 Councillor George Chahal said. “Healthy neighbourhoods need high-quality spaces where people can play and be active.”

The city will be seeking public input during planning.

The projects are slated to be constructed over the next several years, with the last set for completion in 2027.

