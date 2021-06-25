Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Opposition parties lay out demands for Ontario’s September 2021 school plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2021 2:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario schools remain closed until September' Ontario schools remain closed until September
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario schools remain closed until September. Brittany Rosen reports. – Jun 3, 2021

Ontario’s opposition parties say the government needs to focus on ventilation upgrades and smaller class sizes as it crafts its back-to-school plan for the fall.

The provincial Liberals and New Democrats detailed their demands as the school year winds down.

New Democrats want the government to commit more funding to schools and are asking for class sizes of 15 students maximum.

The Liberals put a $2.3 billion price tag on their own proposed plan, which includes $500 million for ventilation upgrades, summer learning programs and class sizes of 20.

Read more: Ontario schools to remain closed to in-person learning until September

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said an announcement on the back-to-school plan will come in July, after assessing the vaccination rate among staff and students.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Progressive Conservative government, which faces an election next summer, has earmarked $1.6 billion for COVID-19 response and $85.5 million for learning recovery in the 2021-2022 school year.

Click to play video: 'Students will not return to in-person learning for remainder of Ontario school year' Students will not return to in-person learning for remainder of Ontario school year
Students will not return to in-person learning for remainder of Ontario school year – Jun 3, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOntario Education tagOntario schools tagontario ndp tagOntario Liberal party tagontario students tagOntario School Plan tag2021-22 school year tagontario september school plan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers