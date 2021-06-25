B.C. heatwave: Spike in temperature can lead to spike in energy bill, says FortisBC

Send this page to someone via email

With hot weather in this weekend’s forecast, FortisBC is reminding its customers that spikes in temperatures can lead to spikes in energy bills.

“With temperatures expected to rise to over 40 degrees Celsius in some regions within the Okanagan and West Kootenays early next week, FortisBC is expecting demand for electricity to spike in those areas as air conditioners and air source heat pumps work to keep up with demand,” said the energy company.

To prevent a shockingly high energy bill when the next statement arrives, Fortis says there are several steps people can take to stay cool and reduce electricity use.

The steps include:

cooling only the rooms you’re using

keeping windows, curtains and blinds closed on sun-facing windows

increasing the settings on your thermostat and cooling only when you are at home and awake

setting overhead fans to counter-clockwise

hanging laundry outside to dry

turning the pilot light off on natural gas fireplaces and having it relit in the fall by a licensed gas contractor with your annual furnace maintenance

running your dishwasher and other heat-producing appliances during cooler parts of the day

2:04 B.C. heatwave has air-conditioning industry heating up in Okanagan B.C. heatwave has air-conditioning industry heating up in Okanagan

Notably, Fortis says its electric system has been upgraded over the years to handle increased loads during higher temperatures — even during peak times of demand which are typically from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Longer-term strategies people can take include planting a shade tree on the southwest or southeast side of a home,” said Fortis, “as well as draft-proofing and adding insulation to your home or building to prevent air leaks.”

For more tips on how to beat the heat, visit the HealthLink B.C. website.