Another record-breaking day for COVID-19 vaccinations in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting its third record-breaking day in a row when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

The 7,499 shots on Thursday were the most given in a single day in the region since the vaccine rollout began on Jan. 6.

The latest number of jabs broke Wednesday’s count of 7,321 and Tuesday’s count of 6,865.

According to public health’s online vaccination portal, 6,655 shots on Thursday were second doses while 844 were first doses.

The additional doses mean just over 205,000 residents over the age of 12 have received their first shot, which equates to 76 per cent of the eligible population.

Nearly 73,600 are considered fully vaccinated, having received two doses, which is 27.3 per cent of the eligible population.

Public health says 276,219 vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Just over 82 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents have received one dose, while nearly 70 per cent of Wellington County residents are also partially vaccinated.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting one more fatal case of COVID-19 in Guelph Friday, raising the city’s pandemic death toll to 42. It’s the first death related to the novel coronavirus reported since June 7.

Another six cases were also confirmed as the total case count climbed to 4,502.

Active cases increased by two from the previous day to 31 with another three recoveries being reported. Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,429.

In Wellington County, no new cases were reported as its case count remained at 1,653.

Its active case count fell to nine cases with one more recovery being reported. Total resolved cases are now at 1,603.

Wellington County’s death toll of 41 during the pandemic remained unchanged Friday after a fatal case was reported on Thursday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 10.9 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are four people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit and all of them are in intensive care as of Wednesday.

