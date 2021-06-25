Menu

Canada

Religious group will release records on former residential schools in B.C., Sask.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2021 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Residential schools legacy and calls for change' Residential schools legacy and calls for change
WATCH: Residential schools legacy and calls for change

The Catholic religious community that operated residential schools in Saskatchewan and British Columbia where hundreds of unmarked graves have been found says it will disclose all historical documents it has.

The Missionary of Oblates of Mary Immaculate operated 48 schools, including the Marieval Indian Residential School at the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan and the Kamloops Indian Residential School in B.C.

In a statement, the Oblates say they have worked to make historical documents available through universities, archives and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Read more: ‘Terribly saddened’: Trudeau laments residential school graves discovery in Saskatchewan

They say the work is not complete because of complications with provincial and national privacy laws.

The statement from the Oblates asks for guidance from organizations on how to navigate those laws.

Indigenous leaders and others have been calling for the release of all documents related to residential schools.

More to come. 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
