Montreal Canadiens celebration leads to 15 arrests, 2 police officers injured

Montreal police say 15 people were arrested, 60 tickets were handed out and two officers injured amid a flurry of excitement and vandalism in the city’s downtown core following the Canadiens winning Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

The overtime win prompted festivities that went on for hours but police quickly dispersed the crowd outside the Bell Centre with tear gas. Projectiles were launched at officers, according to police.

Julien Lévesque, a spokesperson for the police force, said the 15 arrests were for several reasons, ranging from armed assault, mischief and obstructing the work of a police officer.

Eight police cars were also damaged during the night, he added. The injuries to two police officers, were minor.

“This is the only information I have concerning last evening’s police intervention,” he said.

Fans congregated outside the Bell Centre before the game even started on a night that happened to also be Quebec’s Fête nationale, a statutory holiday in the province. The thick throng of jersey-wearing Montrealers stayed throughout the match, breaking into celebration once the victory was clinched in an overtime goal.

View image in full screen Montreal Canadiens fans celebrate on Rue Ste-Catherine after the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime game 6 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Thursday, June 24, 2021. The Canadiens will advance to the Stanley Cup final. Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante had called for calm ahead of the decisive meetup between the two teams, urging people to party safely. The city’s police force also had more officers on hand for the festivities and closed streets shortly after the first period.

On Friday morning, Plante thanked those celebrated responsibly and for police intervening when things got out of hand.

“There was a bit of ruckus, but overall it went well,” she told reporters.

The Habs 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 6 means the team is advancing to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993.

Montreal will take on the winner of Friday night’s Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders.

—with files from The Canadian Press