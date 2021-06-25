Significant rain expected in London region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the London area as a significant amount of rain is in the forecast Friday.

The national weather agency is calling for showers and possible thunderstorms to enter the area Friday morning, which could last through Saturday afternoon.

They’re anticipating heavy rainfall at times, with local amounts ranging from 40 mm to 60 mm.

“Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will allow rain to fall heavy at times and amounts exceeding 60 mm may be possible in areas that receive several thunderstorms,” the special weather statement reads.

The statement is in effect for London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and parts of Middlesex County.

