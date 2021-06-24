British Columbia’s top doctor visits Okanagan, consults with local health authority

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor was in Kelowna today.

Dr. Bonnie Henry is on a tour visiting different health regions in the province, promoting vaccinations and listening to potential issues each region may be experiencing.

“It’s been an opportunity to meet some of the teams. We’ve been connecting virtually all this time and to thank them, to let them know they are appreciated,” said Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

“And it’s also about raising awareness about immunization.”

When asked about anti-lockdown rallies in Kelowna, Henry said it’s ideologies that are misguided.

“We’ve seen this in a few pockets around the province. It’s a small number of people and we know that. There’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation, where (protesters) are intentionally misleading people,” said Henry.

“That is concerning but again, it’s a small number of people.”

And convincing the remaining members of the population to get vaccinated is proving difficult..

“I’d say it’s not too late. We have lots of vaccines now and we know there are a variety of reasons. We’ve been reaching out to communities to find out why people are not getting immunized,” Henry told Global News on Thursday.

“A lot of time it’s convenience, not having access, and challenges with getting to vaccine clinics. We know Interior Health is doing a lot of work on getting the vaccine out there with mobile clinics and pop-up clinics. There will be a lot more opportunities for people to access the vaccine.“

The Okanagan has always been a hot spot for tourists, and the Interior Health region was number 1 in new daily cases in the province on Wednesday.

Henry said the virus is not gone and many should be careful when travelling.

“People who come visit here, we want you to do the same things the residents are doing here because this is how we protect each other,” said Henry.

“We also want you to be immunized before you come, preferably.“

