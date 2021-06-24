Local Kingston businesses prepare for Ontario’s Step 2 reopening day on June 30

Send this page to someone via email

The move to step two of Ontario’s reopening will allow several businesses to reopen for the first time in nearly three months, including personal care services such as hair and nail salons.

Excitement has filled the air in Kingston with the news, as Ontario inches closer to freedom from the provincial COVID-19 lockdown.

Steve Wallace, owner of Luce Hair Studio, says although the chairs at his salon are empty for now, they won’t be for long.

“Ever since rumous have been out there that we’re allowed to open a little bit early, our phones have been ringing off the hook,” Wallace says.

After speaking to some people on the streets, it was noted that personal care services are what many are looking forward to most.

Story continues below advertisement

And although Wallace is excited to serve clients again, he admits that the reopening plan is slightly confusing.

“We do think it’s a little silly to be opening only two days earlier because we’re going to be open Wednesday the 30th, closed July 1st, then open again July 2nd again to regular schedule,” says Wallace.

“So you know, it’s a little bit hit and mis.”

Non-essential businesses will also be allowed increased capacity from 15 to 25 per cent, which is ideal for Novel Idea Bookstore. The bookstore has been thriving despite on and off lockdowns in the province.

“The pandemic has been surprisingly good for us, I know it’s not the same for a lot of businesses. But with people having a lot of free time because they’re either not going to work out school, people are reading more which is great for us” owner Nicola Malian says.

With the accelerated phase two reopening announcement, people on the streets added that they will be getting some vitamin C and spending time with friends.

1:49 COVID-19: Personal care services in Ontario set to reopen as part of Step 2 COVID-19: Personal care services in Ontario set to reopen as part of Step 2