String of dead cats most likely killed by coyotes, say Ottawa police

Ottawa police say a string of cat deaths is most likely due to an animal predator, not a human one.

As of June 21, Ottawa police say they found another cat deceased, this time in the Woodroffe Avenue and Knoxdale Road area.

This is the seventh cat to be found mutilated in the city’s west end over the last two weeks.

Ottawa police first put out a warning on June 15 after finding four dead cats in the area, suspecting that someone may be abusing and intentionally killing the cats.

But police say a necropsy was conducted on one of the cats, and the results showed that the death was most likely due to a coyote. Police say the findings support the same theory for the other dead pets found.

Now, Ottawa police ask pet owners in the area to keep their cats inside.