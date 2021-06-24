Menu

Canada

String of dead cats most likely killed by coyotes, say Ottawa police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 5:00 pm
After finding a seventh cat mutilated in the city's west end, Ottawa police say testing showed the death was most likely due to a coyote. View image in full screen
After finding a seventh cat mutilated in the city's west end, Ottawa police say testing showed the death was most likely due to a coyote. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say a string of cat deaths is most likely due to an animal predator, not a human one.

As of June 21, Ottawa police say they found another cat deceased, this time in the Woodroffe Avenue and Knoxdale Road area.

Ottawa police investigating deaths of 4 cats in west end

This is the seventh cat to be found mutilated in the city’s west end over the last two weeks.

Trending Stories

Ottawa police first put out a warning on June 15 after finding four dead cats in the area, suspecting that someone may be abusing and intentionally killing the cats.

But police say a necropsy was conducted on one of the cats, and the results showed that the death was most likely due to a coyote. Police say the findings support the same theory for the other dead pets found.

Puppy injured after being tossed from window of moving car, Ottawa Humane Society says

Now, Ottawa police ask pet owners in the area to keep their cats inside.

