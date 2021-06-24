COVID-19: 3 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, HKPR health unit reports 20 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.

The new cases bumped the number of active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction to 20, up from 18 reported both Tuesday and Wednesday. The active cases include 11 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (three more), eight in Northumberland County (one less) and one in Haliburton County (unchanged).

There were two additional resolved cases reported Thursday. The 2,069 cumulative resolved cases make up 96.1 per cent of the health unit’s 2,151 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases remained unchanged at 782. Total variant cases include 403 in the Kawarthas, 343 in Northumberland County and 36 in Haliburton County.

There are no active outbreaks for the health unit after declaring the outbreak over at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay on Wednesday. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

Due to a shipment delay of Pfizer vaccine, Moderna will be offered at @HKPRDHU mass immunization clinics to those 18+. Both mRNA vaccines can be interchanged for first and second doses: https://t.co/kURaf0z8Rs pic.twitter.com/XjBSElo2IJ — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) June 23, 2021

Other data for Thursday

Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 81 — unchanged since Monday. Five people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged) with three in an intensive care unit (unchanged since June 17). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday (unchanged since Tuesday).

Vaccinations: As of June 21, 73 per cent of HKPR residents aged 12 and up have had at least one dose of vaccine.

