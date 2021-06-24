SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 3 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, HKPR health unit reports 20 active cases

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 1:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Some cancelling appointments at mass immunization sites due to Pfizer delay: HKPR Health Unit' Some cancelling appointments at mass immunization sites due to Pfizer delay: HKPR Health Unit
WATCH: The medical officer of health for the HKPR Health Unit wants to reassure the public that a second dose of the COVID vaccine is extremely important, even if the brand doesn't match the first dose.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Thursday.

The new cases bumped the number of active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction to 20, up from 18 reported both Tuesday and Wednesday. The active cases include 11 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (three more), eight in Northumberland County (one less) and one in Haliburton County (unchanged).

There were two additional resolved cases reported Thursday. The 2,069 cumulative resolved cases make up 96.1 per cent of the health unit’s 2,151 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Read more: Some cancelling appointments at mass immunization sites due to Pfizer delay: HKPR Health Unit

The number of variant cases remained unchanged at 782. Total variant cases include 403 in the Kawarthas, 343 in Northumberland County and 36 in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

There are no active outbreaks for the health unit after declaring the outbreak over at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay on Wednesday. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

Other data for Thursday

  • Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.
  • Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 81 — unchanged since Monday. Five people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged) with three in an intensive care unit (unchanged since June 17). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Thursday (unchanged since Tuesday).
  • Vaccinations: As of June 21, 73 per cent of HKPR residents aged 12 and up have had at least one dose of vaccine.
Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'How being in COVID-19 lockdown has changed our bodies' How being in COVID-19 lockdown has changed our bodies
Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagNorthumberland County tagHaliburton-Kawartha-Pine Ridge District Health Unit tagHKPRDHU tagHaliburton County tagHKPR tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers