Entertainment

Céline Dion responds after Las Vegas trolls Montreal with image of singer in Golden Knights uniform

By Corey Atad ETCanada.com
Posted June 24, 2021 12:06 pm
Céline Dion View image in full screen
Céline Dion. Photo: CP Images

Céline Dion would never turn her back on Quebec.

Tuesday night at Game 5 of the NHL Conference Finals, the Las Vegas Golden Knights trolled the Montreal Canadiens by displaying an image of Dion in Golden Knights gear on the jumbo screen.

On Twitter, fans reacted wildly, with some calling Dion, who has lived in Las Vegas for many years while performing a residency in the city, a traitor. Others took pleasure in the trolling of la belle province.

After some scrutiny, it was discovered that the image was doctored, with eagle-eyed Twitter users pointing out that a picture of Dion from her 2007 album Taking Chances had been Photoshopped.

Trending Stories

On Thursday, Dion addressed the controversy in a Tweet celebrating Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day:

“By the way, I have nothing to do with this photo…. And you know what photo I’m talking about!” she wrote in French, adding a wink emoji at the end.

Montreal went on to win the game 4-1, giving them a 3-2 lead in the series and a possible path to the Stanley Cup Final.

© 2021 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
