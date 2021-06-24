Céline Dion responds after Las Vegas trolls Montreal with image of singer in Golden Knights uniform

Send this page to someone via email

Céline Dion would never turn her back on Quebec.

Tuesday night at Game 5 of the NHL Conference Finals, the Las Vegas Golden Knights trolled the Montreal Canadiens by displaying an image of Dion in Golden Knights gear on the jumbo screen.

Thought she’d be a Habs fan! pic.twitter.com/otq4u7N2fl — Chris Cuthbert (@CCpxpSN) June 23, 2021

On Twitter, fans reacted wildly, with some calling Dion, who has lived in Las Vegas for many years while performing a residency in the city, a traitor. Others took pleasure in the trolling of la belle province.

she's chaotic and i for one am fine with it https://t.co/VUAmI2QQ91 — Kathryn Jezer-Morton (@KJezerMorton) June 23, 2021

The biggest traitor in the province of Quebec. Celine Dion, how could you? #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6MTYocqxP4 — Tim Macdonell (@timmacdonell) June 23, 2021

Québec bashing 🤪🤪🤪 My heart will go on though. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Ey6w8hTLJn — Gregory Kelley (@gharperkelley) June 23, 2021

After some scrutiny, it was discovered that the image was doctored, with eagle-eyed Twitter users pointing out that a picture of Dion from her 2007 album Taking Chances had been Photoshopped.

La vérificatrice des faits en moi devait faire quelque chose devant la panique causée par Céline Dion à Vegas. DONC : la photo diffusée à l'aréna… est en fait un montage basé sur une image tirée de l'album Taking Chances sorti en 2007. Partagez pour sauver une vie. pic.twitter.com/6Vb9H7Kpfl — Camille Lopez (@thecamillelopez) June 23, 2021

On Thursday, Dion addressed the controversy in a Tweet celebrating Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day:

Bonne Saint-Jean-Baptiste à toutes les Québecoises et à tous les Québécois. Je vous embrasse et vous souhaite une bonne fête nationale ! 💙💫

En passant, je n’ai rien à voir avec cette photo…. Et vous savez de quelle photo je parle ! 😉 – Céline xx… — Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 24, 2021

“By the way, I have nothing to do with this photo…. And you know what photo I’m talking about!” she wrote in French, adding a wink emoji at the end.

Montreal went on to win the game 4-1, giving them a 3-2 lead in the series and a possible path to the Stanley Cup Final.