Police investigate ‘serious’ crash in Caledon, Ont.

OPP are investigating a “serious” crash involving a van and a pickup truck that took place in Caledon, Ont., early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at about 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Old School Road and Mississauga Road.

The driver of the van, a 22-year-old Caledon, Ont., man, was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while his passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Brampton, was sent to a local hospital with non-serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 46-year-old Brampton man, was sent to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.