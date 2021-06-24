Guelph Nighthawks renew radio broadcasting partnership with 1460 CJOY

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Nighthawks are returning to the airwaves on 1460 CJOY for their 2021 season.

The team and CJOY’s parent company Corus Entertainment announced on Thursday that all games — regular season and playoffs — will be broadcast live.

CJOY will also include live pre-game, half-time and post-game coverage

“In a year in which we may not be able to have Nighthawks fans join us at the Sleeman Centre, broadcast partnerships such as this are critically important to providing our passionate fanbase with outlets to watch, stream and listen live to Nighthawks basketball in 2021,” said Nighthawks president Cameron Kusch.

CJOY first broadcasted Nighthawks games during the 2020 Summer Series tournament last August. It was launched after the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nighthawks will tip off their third CEBL season on the road against the Ottawa BlackJacks on June 28 at 7 p.m. Guelph will then return to the Sleeman Centre for their home opener against the Hamilton Honey Badgers on July 9.

Guelph Nighthawks 2021 CEBL Regular Season Schedule.

It’s still not known if fans will be allowed to attend games during the season.

Nighthawks fans can listen to the broadcast by tuning the AM dial to 1460 or by using CJOY’s online live player.

