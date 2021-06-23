COVID-19: British Columbia reports 87 new cases, one death

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death.

It brought the seven-day average for new cases down to 86, the lowest it has been since last August.

In a written statement, B.C. health officials said the number of active cases in the province had fallen to 1,119.

There were 109 people in hospital, 41 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

More than 3.5 million British Columbians, accounting for more than 68 per cent of B.C.’s population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 1.05 million people, or 20.4 per cent of B.C.’s population has now had two doses.

The figures climb to 75.8 per cent and 22.7 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province was aiming to have three-quarters of eligible British Columbians vaccinated by the end of July.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 147,271 cases of COVID-19 and 1,744 deaths.

