Health

COVID-19: British Columbia reports 87 new cases, one death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 6:21 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death' B.C. reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, June 23 ahead of Tuesday's live briefing. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has an update.

British Columbia reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death.

It brought the seven-day average for new cases down to 86, the lowest it has been since last August.

In a written statement, B.C. health officials said the number of active cases in the province had fallen to 1,119.

There were 109 people in hospital, 41 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

Click to play video: 'Concerns about lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates in northern B.C.' Concerns about lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates in northern B.C.
Concerns about lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates in northern B.C.

Read more: B.C. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases as seven-day average drops to 90

More than 3.5 million British Columbians, accounting for more than 68 per cent of B.C.’s population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Trending Stories

More than 1.05 million people, or 20.4 per cent of B.C.’s population has now had two doses.

The figures climb to 75.8 per cent and 22.7 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older.

On Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province was aiming to have three-quarters of eligible British Columbians vaccinated by the end of July.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 147,271 cases of COVID-19 and 1,744 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Study: B.C. schools low risk for COVID-19 transmission' Study: B.C. schools low risk for COVID-19 transmission
Study: B.C. schools low risk for COVID-19 transmission
