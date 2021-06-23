SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

COVID-19: Police allege Toronto store employee punched, stomped on after ‘interaction’ over mask

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 5:09 pm
Police released this image of a man in the hope that someone would be able to identify him. View image in full screen
Police released this image of a man in the hope that someone would be able to identify him. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police investigators say they are looking to find a man who allegedly punched and stomped on an employee at a downtown drug store last week after an “interaction” over the man’s face mask.

Police said the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday in the Yonge and Carlton streets area.

The man allegedly became agitated after the employee talked to him about his face mask and he was escorted from the store.

Read more: TTC bus driver allegedly assaulted after asking riders to wear masks, 2 people charged

Once outside, investigators alleged the man struck an employee with a closed fist and then stomped on the worker’s head.

The victim was taken to hospital where officers said they remain in serious condition with possibly life-altering injuries.

The suspect was described as being approximately six-foot to six-foot-two with a muscular build and was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black sandals and black socks. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a blue face mask and a white do-rag on his head while carrying a black and brown bag.

Trending Stories

Read more: Employees beaten, threatened in Burnaby mask dispute: RCMP

Officers urged the man to contact police. Investigators also released an image of a man in the hope that someone may be able to assist in identifying him.

“We understand that this [pandemic] has been a long period of time for us … We’re not out of the woods yet,” Const. Edward Parks told Global News.

“We would like to see people continue to wear their masks, wear them correctly covering their nose and their mouth.”

Meanwhile, anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

