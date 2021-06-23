Drugs, cellphones seized during suspected drone drops at Collins Bay: CSC

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada says police intercepted several packages in two suspected drone drops at Collins Bay Institution over the last two weeks.

According to CSC, packages were seized by the Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad and Kingston police on June 11 and June 17 at the institution.

Inside those packages was a large quantity of marijuana and cellphone accessories, CSC says.

In total, CSC estimates the total institutional value of the packages to be more than $91,000.

CSC says it works to prevent contraband from entering its institutions and asks anyone with information about potential incidents to contact their telephone tip line at 1-866-780-3784.

