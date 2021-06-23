Menu

Canada

Drugs, cellphones seized during suspected drone drops at Collins Bay: CSC

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 4:00 pm
CSC said police seized a large amount of marijuana from several packages they suspect were dropped by drones at Collins Bay Institution over the last two weeks. View image in full screen
CSC said police seized a large amount of marijuana from several packages they suspect were dropped by drones at Collins Bay Institution over the last two weeks. Global News

Correctional Service Canada says police intercepted several packages in two suspected drone drops at Collins Bay Institution over the last two weeks.

According to CSC, packages were seized by the Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad and Kingston police on June 11 and June 17 at the institution.

Read more: Weapons, drugs, tobacco seized in suspected drone drop at Collins Bay Institution

Inside those packages was a large quantity of marijuana and cellphone accessories, CSC says.

Trending Stories

In total, CSC estimates the total institutional value of the packages to be more than $91,000.

CSC says it works to prevent contraband from entering its institutions and asks anyone with information about potential incidents to contact their telephone tip line at 1-866-780-3784.

