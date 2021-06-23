Man accused of threatening Calgary woman in potentially hate-motivated crime

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are hoping to identify a man accused of threatening a woman in a potentially hate-motivated incident earlier this month.

Police said the victim, a woman from a racialized community, was retrieving a package from the lobby of a building in the 700 block of 3 Avenue Southwest when she was verbally attacked at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 13.

Investigators said that the victim didn’t know her attacker, and that he approached her and “uttered a racial insult.”

“The victim confronted the man, who then threatened to physically harm her,” a news release said.

The suspect is described as being approximately 25 years old and five feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black baseball hat and had a red bicycle, which he rode east on 3 Avenue toward 6 Street Southwest.

Anyone with information on the incident itself or the man believed to be involved is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.