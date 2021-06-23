Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Calgary-based WestJet set to launch dedicated cargo service as part of pandemic strategy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2021 1:31 pm
A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 (C-FCTK) jet takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Monday, February 10, 2020. View image in full screen
A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 (C-FCTK) jet takes off from Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Monday, February 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bayne Stanley

WestJet plans to launch a cargo service using dedicated aircraft starting next year.

The Calgary-based airline says the first of its 737-800 Boeing converted freighters are expected to be in service by the second quarter of 2022.

It says the dedicated cargo flights will work in tandem with its existing cargo business.

The new service comes as airlines look to adapt to the changing demands due to the pandemic.

Read more: Air Canada looks to grow cargo business amid COVID-19 challenges

The announcement follows a move by Air Canada earlier this month to expand its cargo service with new international routes.

Trending Stories

Air Canada said last year it would convert several of its retired Boeing 767 passenger aircraft into freighters as a part of its cargo strategy.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'WestJet announces return to Atlantic Canadian airports' WestJet announces return to Atlantic Canadian airports
WestJet announces return to Atlantic Canadian airports – Mar 24, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
WestJet tagBoeing tagAirline tagCargo tagfreight tagcargo expansion tagwestjet cargo tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers