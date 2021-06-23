Nearly 6,900 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting on Wednesday that nearly 6,900 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area the previous day.

The 6,865 shots were the most given in a single day in the health unit since the vaccination rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Read more: 2nd vaccine eligibility moves up in Ontario hot spots for Delta variant on or before May 30

Just over 6,100 of the jabs were second doses while more than 700 were a first dose, public health reported.

The additional doses mean 203,078 residents over the age of 12 have received their first shot, which equates to 75.3 per cent of the eligible population.

Nearly 61,000 are considered fully vaccinated, having received two doses, which is 22.6 per cent of the eligible population.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health says 261,321 doses have been administered to date.

At least 81 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents have received one dose, while 69.4 per cent of Wellington County residents are also partially vaccinated.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

1:20 How COVID-19 vaccines work How COVID-19 vaccines work

Meanwhile, public health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Guelph Wednesday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,493.

Active cases fell by three from the previous day to 30, with another four recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,422 and the city’s COVID-19-related death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

Story continues below advertisement

In Wellington County, no new cases are being reported for the second day in a row, as its case count remained at 1,651.

The number of active cases fell to eight, with two new recoveries reported.

Total resolved cases climbed to 1,603 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 11.2 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is one per cent.

There are five people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including four in intensive care as of Monday.

Story continues below advertisement