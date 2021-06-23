Music of Moose Jaw producer used in James Cameron’s MasterClass commercial

Send this page to someone via email

The music of a Moose Jaw producer is being used in a commercial for MasterClass – classes taught by instructors described by the company as the best in the world.

Jared Robinson’s composition Against Time can be heard in Canadian filmmaker and director James Cameron’s MasterClass advertisement.

Read more: Moose Jaw producer creates music video highlighting importance of staying connected during pandemic

Cameron’s most notable films include Titanic and Avatar.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of Robinson’s work is published through a company in Los Angeles, which reached out about using his music.

“It was the fastest licensing deal I’ve ever signed,” Robinson said. “Any time you can have your artistic merits attached to a filmmaker like that … or any of those people in MasterClass, it’s a dream come true.”

Robinson has a long list of skill sets, including audio production, video and photography, and does a lot of work in and outside of Moose Jaw.

“I do a lot of stuff locally within the province and within the Prairies for television commercials, things like that,” Robinson said. “It’s pretty great to have music used in any advertising platform.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:56 Moose Jaw music producer creates music video about coronavirus pandemic and importance of staying connected Moose Jaw music producer creates music video about coronavirus pandemic and importance of staying connected – Apr 30, 2020

The recognition from some of the industry’s best is one thing, but the response from those closest to him is something that really stands out.

“I think the people around me are excited to see it, that I’m able to put some of my artistry out there instead of just kind of always being the guy behind the curtain for production,” Robinson said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity.”

Robinson is also part of The Scott Benson Band. The music group recently went gold-certified in Europe after one of its tracks blew up on social media.

Read more: Moose Jaw producer highlights struggles of mental health with commercials

It was the band’s 2014 instrumental cover, composed by Clint Mansell, Requiem For A Dream.

Story continues below advertisement

“We ended up getting a TikTok video for a Connor McGregor fight on UFC and the song exploded,” Robinson said. “On TikTok, we figure, we’ve got close to half a billion streams … and over 10 million streams on Spotify.”

To say Robinson is feeling good right now would be an understatement as his hard work continues to pay off.

“We’re getting a gold record to hang up on the wall. It’s kind of a surreal feeling,” Robinson said. “That happened and then I got one of my own tracks used for this placement (MasterClass) … It’s been a good week.”

To see more of Robinson’s work you can visit www.nebulusentertainment.com.

1:41 Moose Jaw producer highlights struggles of mental health with commercials Moose Jaw producer highlights struggles of mental health with commercials – Nov 15, 2018