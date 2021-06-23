Man sent to hospital after crash involving bicycle and vehicle in east Hamilton

Hamilton police have reopened a stretch of Parkdale Avenue North on the city’s east side after a collision involving a motor vehicle and bicycle.
Paramedics say they were called out to the scene just after 10 a.m on Wednesday morning to treat a 72-year-old rider with “moderate” traumatic injuries related to the crash.
The incident closed the roadway between Brampton Street and Mead Avenue for about an hour and a half.
There were no other injuries.
