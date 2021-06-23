Ottawa Coun. Harder resigns from planning committee ahead of debate on integrity commissioner report

Send this page to someone via email

Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder has resigned from Ottawa’s planning committee ahead of debate on an integrity commissioner report that recommended her removal as chair at city council’s meeting on Wednesday.

Harder said Wednesday that she had been subject to “hyper-aggressive” attacks online in light of integrity commissioner Robert Marleau’s report released on Friday, which found the councillor had violated city council’s code of conduct for mishandling her relationship with developer consultancy The Stirling Group.

This included her long-term friendship with development executive Jack Stirling and her office’s employment of his daughter, Alison Clarke.

He said that Harder’s actions represented an “apparent conflict of interest’ and “tainted” the city’s planning and development process.

Harder maintained she had not violated the code of conduct and reiterated her assertion that the investigation was spurred by a politically motivated attack.

She said in her comments at council that she would step down to prevent the “endless noise and innuendo amplified online” from interfering with the “important work” of Ottawa’s planning committee.

She acknowledged that a review of the city’s hiring practices was warranted in light of the integrity commissioner’s findings — another of the recommendations laid out in the report.

Harder did apologize for the “division” her actions had caused at council.

A number of council members put forward motions related to the report, which were still under debate on Wednesday morning.

