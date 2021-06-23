SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Bumble gives entire staff a week off to recover from COVID-19 burnout

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 23, 2021 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'How parents can deal with stress while balancing kids and work' How parents can deal with stress while balancing kids and work
WATCH ABOVE: How parents can deal with stress while balancing kids and work – Apr 23, 2021

An American tech company is giving its entire staff a week of paid vacation.

The company behind the Bumble dating app says they want their workers to have a chance to relax and refresh, as other workplaces ramp up with COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

Read more: RBC giving staff an extra day off this year as workers feel ‘more exhausted’

Still, like during the pandemic, there are “essential” workers who will continue to steer the ship, but they’ll get a week off of their choosing later this year.

The World Health Organization defines burnout as “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”

The symptoms include feelings of exhaustion, detachment and cynicism towards one’s job and reduced productivity.

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, a recent survey conducted by Angus Reid Group for software company Sage Canada found that one-third of workers worry exhaustion will affect their ability to do their job. Among employers, nearly half of small and medium-sized businesses said they are concerned that employee burnout will hit their bottom line.

Click to play video: 'Health care workers face an impossible dilemma: burnout or leave' Health care workers face an impossible dilemma: burnout or leave
Health care workers face an impossible dilemma: burnout or leave – Apr 23, 2021

Earlier this year, Royal Bank of Canada decided to give staff an extra day off in 2021 as workers reported feeling more burnt out than ever with the COVID-19 pandemic dragging on.

“Many of you have told us you’re feeling more exhausted now than at any point in this crisis, and I know this reality is having an impact on friends, partners, colleagues, and family members,” RBC CEO Dave McKay said in a company-wide email.

“We need to eliminate the stigma associated with asking for time to focus, concentrate, and in some cases, log-off and recharge. So, please prioritize taking care of yourself.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: COVID-19 burnout is real — and your employer is worried about it, too

Exhaustion and stress have been more prevalent among Canada’s workforce compared to the global average, according to Microsoft’s latest annual Work Trend Index.

The report published in March was based on a January survey among 31,092 full-time or self-employed workers across 31 countries. It said nearly half of Canadian workers (47 per cent) reported feeling exhausted, compared to the 39 per cent global average. It also found that in a typical workday, 51 per cent of Canadians feel stressed compared to the 42 per cent global average.

— With files from Global News’ Nicole Gibillini and Erica Alini 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagMental Health tagDating App tagBumble tagWfh tagcovid burnout tagBumble dating app tagcovid stress management tagpaid vacation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers