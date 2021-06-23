Theodore Too wades through the waters of la belle province

Send this page to someone via email

Have you caught a glimpse of a smiley tugboat donning a red hat making the rounds in Quebec?

Theodore Too, a longstanding icon in the Maritimes, is wading through the waters of la belle province while it makes the journey to its new home in neighbouring Ontario.

The life-size version of the character from Theodore Tugboat, a children’s television series that aired from 1993 to 2001 on CBC, was in Gaspé on Monday.

“It’s great to be here meeting and seeing all of you,” the vessel wrote in a bilingual message posted to its social media account.

Theodore Too has a few stops planned along the way during its trip from the Halifax Harbour to the Port of Hamilton.

In a surprise, the lovable tugboat also ended up in Rivière au Renard on Wednesday night. Photos quickly went up of the rainy adventure.

“I’m happy to be here. A great day sailing, even if it was a little on the wet side,” he wrote cheekily.

Aside from the scenic eastern parts of the province, it will also be visiting Quebec City on June 24 — which also happens to be Fête nationale.

If all goes according to plan, the tugboat will then head to Trois-Rivières for this Saturday.

Its Quebec tour will end in Montreal on Sunday before Theodore Too heads to Ontario, where its new home awaits.

—With files from Global News’ Alex Cooke and The Canadian Press