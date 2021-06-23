Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Retail sales plunged 5.7% in April amid third wave of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2021 9:43 am
Click to play video: 'Future of retail' Future of retail
With expanded capacity limits at businesses on the horizon, some are expecting to see people rush back into stores. Global's Joe Scarpelli reports.

Canadian retail sales in April posted their largest drop since the start of the pandemic as governments moved to deal with its third wave.

Statistics Canada said Wednesday retail sales fell 5.7 per cent to $54.8 billion in April, the largest decline since April 2020 during the pandemic’s first wave.

The agency also said its preliminary estimate suggested an additional drop of 3.2 per cent for May, but cautioned the figure would be revised.

TD Bank economist Ksenia Bushmeneva said third wave-related restrictions on non-essential and in-person shopping held back retail sales in April as expected.

Read more: Ontario restaurants ‘scrambling’ to find new staff as some choose not to return

 

“In addition to restrictions, auto dealers were also impacted by the shortage of microchips, limiting their inventory and weighing on sales that month,” Bushmeneva wrote in a report.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the microchip shortage may persist for some time, other headwinds will ease. With the vaccination campaign gathering speed and most provinces gradually lifting restrictions in June, consumer spending is on track to rebound strongly in the second half of the year.”

Trending Stories

The drop in April sales was concentrated in retailers deemed “non-essential” as sales fell in nine of 11 subsectors.

Core retail sales – which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers – fell 7.6 per cent.

Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores plunged 28.6 per cent in April, while general merchandise stores dropped 8.1 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Toronto patios, retailers bustling amid reopening weekend' Toronto patios, retailers bustling amid reopening weekend
Toronto patios, retailers bustling amid reopening weekend – Jun 12, 2021

Statistics Canada said sales at building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers fell 10.4 per cent, their first drop in nine months.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations also fell for the first time in four months

Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell by 1.4 per cent, while sales at gasoline stations fell 4.1 per cent in April.

Retail sales in volume terms fell 5.6 per cent in April.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagCanada economy tagretail sales tagcovid lockdowns tagretail sales Canada tagretail sales statistics canada tagretail sales april tagstore closures covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers