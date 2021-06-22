Youth voices spur grand re-opening of Maple Leaf community pool in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

In Regina’s Heritage community, the grand re-opening of Maple Leaf Pool took place Tuesday morning.

The opening was a celebration of a new and improved recreational spot that was originally set to close down based on cost and budgetary restraints.

The youth in the community, however, stepped up and vouched for the pool to remain open.

One girl, in particular, spoke out about the importance of the pool and it was her words to Regina council members that played a large part in swaying their decision to unanimously vote to keep the pool open.

“I’ve fought as hard as I could for this pool and I’m so glad that my perseverance has finally paid off,” Lilla Fayant, a Grade 8 student at Connaught, said.

“I’ve loved swimming my whole life and this pool was the perfect place for me to swim. I have so many fond memories in the old pool and I’m so excited to make new memories in this pool.”

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters spoke to the importance of young people in making the opening of Maple Leaf possible.

“It was the youth in the neighbourhood reaching out to talk about how important it is for community, for their well-being, and that friend and family gathering place. And so I would suggest the youth led this renovation,” she said.

