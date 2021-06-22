Contact police if you’re being watched: Salmon Arm RCMP after investigating 3 reports in 1 week

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Salmon Arm say they’re aware of incidents of females being watched in the area after receiving three reports last week.

RCMP believe the three reports are unrelated, adding that the men were identified in two cases.

“One man was spoken to by police and was unaware that he made anyone feel uncomfortable,” police said, adding they are working to speak to the second identified man.

In the second incident, the man made inquiries about female staff at a local business, and was barred from the store. Police said they’re working to speak to the man, but “all indications are that the man has left our area.”

According to police, the third report involved a woman being invited into a vehicle, with the woman declining.

“She then did the right thing and went to a home she considered safe and reported the incident to police,” said the RCMP.

“The only description of the suspects, in this case, was that it involved two men in a light-coloured sedan.”

RCMP added that “all three cases have been investigated and are believed to be unrelated. In all three cases, no criminal acts took place.”

Still, police encourage anyone who feels unsafe to report such encounters either at the time or as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“If investigators can identify the person responsible,” said the RCMP, “police will make every effort to speak to the person involved and take further action if required.”

