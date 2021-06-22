‘Heightened surveillance’ at Orillia, Ont. hospital after 2 patients test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital has heightened its surveillance for COVID-19 on its integrated medicine and rehab services unit after two patients tested positive for the virus.

The hospital said the unit is now closed for new admissions, transfers and visitors.

Read more: Some hospitals in Simcoe Muskoka using new tool to support people with opioid overdoses

All other patients in the unit have been swab-tested negative, are being monitored for symptoms and are safely quarantining in their rooms.

The hospital said it’s conducting a full contact-tracing investigation for its staff and patients in the unit.

It’s also implemented outbreak protocol, which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients.

Advertisement