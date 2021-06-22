Menu

Sports

COVID-19: Guelph Royals pull out of 2021 IBL season

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 9:47 am

The lights at Hastings Stadium will remain dark this summer with the Guelph Royals announcing the team will not participate in the 2021 Intercounty Baseball League season.

Uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic is being cited as the reason why the Royals have pulled the plug.

Read more: Tokyo Olympics to allow up to 10,000 spectators per venue, despite COVID-19 warnings

“In addition to the issues affecting all of Ontario, there was the spectre of additional issues in Guelph including fan capacity limits and concessions,” the team and league said in a joint statement on Monday.

The IBL and its remaining seven clubs are still working toward a July 5 start date and a 30-game schedule.

The league said it is now dispersing Guelph’s players and will release an updated schedule, including a new playoff format, in the coming days.

