COVID-19: Guelph Royals pull out of 2021 IBL season

The lights at Hastings Stadium will remain dark this summer with the Guelph Royals announcing the team will not participate in the 2021 Intercounty Baseball League season.

Uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic is being cited as the reason why the Royals have pulled the plug.

“In addition to the issues affecting all of Ontario, there was the spectre of additional issues in Guelph including fan capacity limits and concessions,” the team and league said in a joint statement on Monday.

The IBL and its remaining seven clubs are still working toward a July 5 start date and a 30-game schedule.

The league said it is now dispersing Guelph’s players and will release an updated schedule, including a new playoff format, in the coming days.

UPDATE: @GuelphRoyals to Sit out for 2021 Season The Royals are unable to operate citing the uncertainty of COVID-19 heading into a season that is scheduled to start in three weeks’ time. Full Details ➡️ https://t.co/PPRg0LoPAD pic.twitter.com/qnt6jDcvTm — Intercounty Baseball League (@IBL1919) June 21, 2021