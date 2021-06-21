Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

More than 8,500 children were used as soldiers in 2020, United Nations says

By Michelle Nichols Reuters
Posted June 21, 2021 6:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Omar Khadr to speak at event marking the international day against using child soldier' Omar Khadr to speak at event marking the international day against using child soldier
WATCH: Omar Khadr to speak at event marking the international day against using child soldier – Feb 10, 2020

More than 8,500 children were used as soldiers last year in various conflicts across the world and nearly 2,700 others were killed, the United Nations said on Monday.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres’ annual report to the Security Council on children and armed conflict covers the killing, maiming and sexual abuse of children, abduction or recruitment, denial of aid access and targeting of schools and hospitals.

The report verified that violations had been committed against 19,379 children in 21 conflicts. The most violations in 2020 were committed in Somalia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.

Read more: These child soldiers are ‘firewood’ for the war in Yemen

It verified that 8,521 children were used as soldiers last year, while another 2,674 children were killed and 5,748 injured in various conflicts.

Story continues below advertisement

The report also includes a blacklist intended to shame parties to conflicts in the hope of pushing them to implement measures to protect children. The list has long been controversial with diplomats saying Saudi Arabia and Israel both exerted pressure in recent years in a bid to stay off the list.

Trending Stories

Israel has never been listed, while a Saudi-led military coalition was removed from the list in 2020 several years after it was first named and shamed for killing and injuring children in Yemen.

Click to play video: 'From child soldier in Uganda to documentary filmmaker: Dominic Akena tells story of survival.' From child soldier in Uganda to documentary filmmaker: Dominic Akena tells story of survival.
From child soldier in Uganda to documentary filmmaker: Dominic Akena tells story of survival – Jul 25, 2019

In an effort to dampen controversy surrounding the report, the blacklist released in 2017 by Guterres was split into two categories. One lists parties that have put in place measures to protect children and the other includes parties that have not.

There were few significant changes to the lists released on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The only state parties named on the list for not putting measures in place are Myanmar’s military – for killing, maiming and sexual violence against children – and Syrian government forces – for recruitment of children, killing, maiming and sexual violence against children and attacks on schools and hospitals.

© 2021 Reuters
United Nations tagUN tagAntonio Guterres tagchild soldiers tag8500 child soldiers 2020 tag8500 children child soldiers last year tagchild soldiers 2020 tagUN child soldiers tagUN report child soldiers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers