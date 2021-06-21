Tick season in full swing across southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

The hot weather in southern Alberta brings many people outdoors to enjoy nature, but it also brings out the ticks.

Jensen Edwards with the Nature Conservancy of Canada said ticks are out and about.

“They like warm climates, so obviously Alberta, southern Alberta, in the summer time is pretty perfect. They also do enjoy high humidity.”

Ticks can cause many problems, from skin irritation to Lyme disease. Edwards added it’s important to protect yourself by wearing long sleeves, long pants, light colors, using bug spray with Deet and reducing your exposure.

“Don’t take the short cut through the grasslands; stay on the middle of the trail.

“If you need to take a picnic break, maybe sit on a rock instead of throwing your blanket down in the middle of the field.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If you need to take a picnic break, maybe sit on a rock instead of throwing your blanket down in the middle of the field."

Ticks can also be dangerous to pets.

Veterinary Technician student Rochelle Simpson with Foothills Veterinary Clinic in Cardston, Alta., said they have had a number of calls about ticks.

She said ticks can cause similar issues to dogs as they do humans, like Lyme disease.

There are preventative medications you can give your pet, and Simpson said to ask your vet what is best for your dog.

“There are monthly options, there is topical, there is chewable tablets — there’s all kinds of things, so you just need to talk with them and figure out which is going to be the best for your lifestyle and what you are doing with your pet,” said Simpson.

She added regularly checking your pet for ticks is extremely important.

“Especially around the ears, eyes, in its paw pads, things like that and any place like armpits, where it’s warm and harder to see. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Especially around the ears, eyes, in its paw pads, things like that and any place like armpits, where it's warm and harder to see.

“If you have longer-haired pets, you are wanting to be especially careful because it’s going to be harder to find those ticks.”

Edwards said it’s just as important for humans.

“Checking yourself before you get in the car after a hike, doing a general comb over, sweep of your body and having a shower when you get home.”

Edwards said don’t let the fear of a bite stop you from soaking up what nature has to offer.

“Ticks are by no means a reason to stay inside. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Ticks are by no means a reason to stay inside.

“We know the value that nature has on our mental health, and particularly in Canada, we are proud of our nature and we love to go explore it.”

If you find a tick, use the Submit a Tick program and upload a photo of the tick to identify it and help monitor tick populations.

