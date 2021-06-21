Menu

Sports

Former Bomber Patterson back in Winnipeg to join team’s coaching staff

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 4:13 pm

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added a new member to the team’s coaching staff, but he’ll be a familiar face to many long-time fans of the team.

The Bombers announced Darrell Patterson as their new defensive line coach on Monday.

As a player, Patterson saw action in parts of three seasons as a Bombers linebacker, including a role as a member of the 1984 Grey Cup championship squad.

Read more: Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce revised 2021 schedule

After further CFL stints with the Ottawa Rough Riders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the late ’80s, Patterson, a Pennsylvania native, moved into coaching, beginning with an intern gig with the B.C. Lions.

He later moved on to a successful college coaching career in the U.S. for more than two decades, with schools like Akron, Temple, Kentucky, Arkansas State, Baylor, Southern Methodist, Stanford, Rice, and most recently, Texas Christian University — where he still holds the record from his own college days as the school’s all-time leader in tackles.

Patterson joins the Bombers as they attempt to defend their 2019 Grey Cup title after the COVID-19-cancelled 2020 season.

Click to play video: 'RAW: Andrew Harris speaks about re-signing with the Bombers' RAW: Andrew Harris speaks about re-signing with the Bombers
RAW: Andrew Harris speaks about re-signing with the Bombers – Jan 15, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagCFL tagWinnipeg Blue Bombers tagGrey Cup tagWinnipeg Football tagBombers Coach tagDarrell Patterson tag

