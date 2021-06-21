City of Calgary warns about ‘unusually bold and aggressive coyote’ in Nolan Hill

The city is warning people about an “unusually bold and aggressive coyote” in northwest Calgary after a woman in her 60s was bitten by the animal on Saturday.
EMS took her from the 200 block of Nolanhurst Place N.W. to hospital with soft-tissue injuries.
At Monday’s council meeting, Coun. Joe Magliocca asked what can be done to prevent coyote attacks in his ward.
Administration wished the victim a speedy recovery and noted there is a contractor working in the area.
“The city’s coyote management contractor has been working in Nolan Hill for the past several weeks and is able to control coyotes on public land,” said Katie Black, general manager of community services.
“But the contractor is not able to perform their duties on private property unless they’re authorized by property owners.
“This is a tricky bit because, of course, coyotes don’t actually pay attention to what’s public and what’s private property,” she added, advising residents to call 311 to report coyote encounters and sightings.
“We have come across instances of residents who are actually feeding coyotes meat or leaving them water, and that, of course, is not helpful. We really need to discourage that behaviour because it leads to unwanted behaviour from the coyotes. They will absolutely come around if they think there might be food or water for them.”
Gregory Hartzler, chief of staff for Magliocca, said the animal, who is responsible for multiple attacks, will likely be destroyed.
The city said in a June 15 Facebook post: “Despite unfortunate recent events involving an unusually bold and aggressive coyote in northwest Calgary, coyotes are usually not dangerous to people and play a valuable role in our ecosystem.”
Humans can live alongside coyotes if people don’t approach or feed them, kids are always supervised, dogs are on leashes and cats don’t roam, according to the city.
If a coyote acts aggressively, don’t run away; instead, try to scare the animal by making noise and back away slowly while maintaining eye contact.
