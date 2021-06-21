Menu

Crime

Man accused of swinging baseball bat at women near Little Lake in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 3:00 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
A Peterborough man is accused of assaulting two women with a baseball bat. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man is facing assault charges involving the use of a baseball bat following an incident in Peterborough on Friday night.

Peterborough Police Service officers around 10 p.m. were called to the t-wharf on Little Lake along Crescent Street following reports of a man wielding a baseball bat towards two women.

It’s alleged the man approached the women and began yelling. He then began swinging the bat and kicking at the women, police say.

“Another man was able to grab the bat and threw it into Little Lake,” police stated. “The bat was retrieved from the lake and no one required medical attention at the time.”

Joseph Clarke, 31, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 13, police said Monday.

