London, Ont. marks Indigenous Solidarity Day with virtual ceremony

A virtual ceremony was held Monday morning in London, Ont., to mark Indigenous Solidarity Day and celebrate the heritage, cultures and achievements of Indigenous peoples.

The ceremony, hosted by Atlohsa Family Healing Services, featured performers and the opportunity for viewers to learn the importance of Solidarity Day.

“The significance of Solidary Day (is), hope is not lost on you. We all come together — it’s not just for Indigenous people. It’s for everyone to come together,” said Joel Abram, the grand chief of the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians.

“(We must) look at each other as human beings and respect each other. At the end of the day, we’re all made of the same materials. That’s the message we have to carry in our hearts.”

Abram says Solidarity Day, also known as National Indigenous Day, always takes place on June 21.

“I think we need this day more than ever nowadays with some recent events that have happened,” he said, referring to the situation in Kamloops where 215 children were found in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Monday’s virtual celebration saw a hoop dance by River Christie-White and a jingle dance by Trinity White.

Dan and Mary Lou Smoke, the hosts of the Smoke Signals radio program, spoke about the importance of water and performed The Water Song.

Prior to the pandemic, the ceremony took place in Wortley Village.

Abram says he’s hopeful the ceremony will resume in person next year.

The full ceremony is available online.

