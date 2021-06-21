Menu

Canada

COVID-19: Kingston’s Canada Day fireworks cancelled for 2nd year in a row

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 10:34 am
Fireworks will not take place at either Grass Creek Park or downtown this year in Kingston due to COVID-19 gathering limits, the city say. View image in full screen
Fireworks will not take place at either Grass Creek Park or downtown this year in Kingston due to COVID-19 gathering limits, the city say. City of Kingston

For the second year in a row, the Canada Day civic fireworks in Kingston have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

City officials say there will be no organized fireworks at either Grass Creek park or the downtown area on July 1 this year.

Read more: Prince Edward County to celebrate Canada Day differently this year

Large indoor and outdoor gatherings are still not allowed and will not be permitted until Ontario enters Step 3 of its reopening framework, which is not expected until late July.

The city says it looks forward to bringing back fireworks and other civic events when the timing is right.

There are currently no other city-run plans scheduled for Canada Day celebrations in Kingston.

Click to play video: 'Should Canada Day celebrations be cancelled?' Should Canada Day celebrations be cancelled?
Should Canada Day celebrations be cancelled?
