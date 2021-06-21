COVID-19: Kingston’s Canada Day fireworks cancelled for 2nd year in a row

Send this page to someone via email

For the second year in a row, the Canada Day civic fireworks in Kingston have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

City officials say there will be no organized fireworks at either Grass Creek park or the downtown area on July 1 this year.

Large indoor and outdoor gatherings are still not allowed and will not be permitted until Ontario enters Step 3 of its reopening framework, which is not expected until late July.

The city says it looks forward to bringing back fireworks and other civic events when the timing is right.

There are currently no other city-run plans scheduled for Canada Day celebrations in Kingston.

