Canada

North Okanagan Friendship Centre hosts Orange Heart Memorial

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 5:32 pm
The North Okanagan Friendship Centre is hosting an Orange Heart Memorial on Monday.
The North Okanagan Friendship Centre is honouring the 215 Indigenous children found in unmarked burial sites at the Kamloops residential school by hosting a sidewalk event in Vernon.

People are encouraged to drop by and leave a message on an orange heart, which will be provided by the friendship centre.

Read more: Residential schools: What we know about their history and how many died

The sidewalk event will be held at 2904 29th St. in Vernon on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The hearts will be displayed and then later taken to a sweat lodge ceremony.

The North Okanagan Friendship Centre will also be accepting donations for a memorial bench and mural for the Indigenous children, as well as for its Indigenous early childhood programs.

