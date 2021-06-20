Fully immunized long-term care resident dies of COVID-19 in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A fully immunized resident from a long-term care home in Kitchener has died of COVID-19, the Region of Waterloo Public Health confirmed on Sunday.

Health officials said the woman was in her 90s and was a resident at The Village of Winston Park, which is currently experiencing an outbreak.

“This resident had only shown mild symptoms but, as we have seen through the course of the pandemic, the virus can change quickly and our deepest condolences are with loved ones and team members facing this loss today,” a statement read from the home’s owner Schlegel Villages on Friday.

The home said at this time, testing is underway to see if a variant of concern was involved.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would like to express my deepest sympathy to this individual’s family at this sad time,” said Dr. Rabia Bana, Waterloo’s Associate Medical Officer of Health. “This person’s death is a tragic reminder of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on families and the community.”

Bana went on to say that death in a fully immunized person is “very rare” but wanted to remind residents to “remain vigilant.”

The Region of Waterloo has seen high COVID-19 case numbers in recent days, due in large part to the Delta variant.

1:54 Ontario 2nd dose eligibility expands to residents of 7 Delta variant hotspots Ontario 2nd dose eligibility expands to residents of 7 Delta variant hotspots

Bana said the vaccine is the public’s best protection in fighting COVID-19 and the variant.

On Sunday, the region reported 51 cases of COVID-19. Ontario reported 318 cases total.