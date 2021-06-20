SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Fully immunized long-term care resident dies of COVID-19 in Kitchener

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 surge in Ontario’s Waterloo region blamed on Delta variant' COVID-19 surge in Ontario’s Waterloo region blamed on Delta variant
As Ontario moves towards lifting COVID-19 restrictions, the Waterloo region is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. Jamie Maraucher reports on how the variant may have been transmitted, and what experts say needs to be done to control the spread.

A fully immunized resident from a long-term care home in Kitchener has died of COVID-19, the Region of Waterloo Public Health confirmed on Sunday.

Health officials said the woman was in her 90s and was a resident at The Village of Winston Park, which is currently experiencing an outbreak.

Read more: Waterloo Region once again worst in Ontario for number of new COVID-19 cases

“This resident had only shown mild symptoms but, as we have seen through the course of the pandemic, the virus can change quickly and our deepest condolences are with loved ones and team members facing this loss today,” a statement read from the home’s owner Schlegel Villages on Friday.

The home said at this time, testing is underway to see if a variant of concern was involved.

“I would like to express my deepest sympathy to this individual’s family at this sad time,” said Dr. Rabia Bana, Waterloo’s Associate Medical Officer of Health. “This person’s death is a tragic reminder of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on families and the community.”

Bana went on to say that death in a fully immunized person is “very rare” but wanted to remind residents to “remain vigilant.”

The Region of Waterloo has seen high COVID-19 case numbers in recent days, due in large part to the Delta variant.

Click to play video: 'Ontario 2nd dose eligibility expands to residents of 7 Delta variant hotspots' Ontario 2nd dose eligibility expands to residents of 7 Delta variant hotspots
Ontario 2nd dose eligibility expands to residents of 7 Delta variant hotspots

Bana said the vaccine is the public’s best protection in fighting COVID-19 and the variant.

On Sunday, the region reported 51 cases of COVID-19. Ontario reported 318 cases total.

