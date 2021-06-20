Ontario reports 318 COVID-19, 12 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 318 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The provincial case total now stands at 542,198.

Sunday’s case count is lower than Saturday’s 355. On Friday, 345 were recorded and 370 on Thursday.

According to Sunday’s report, 51 cases were recorded in Waterloo Region, 49 in Peel Region, 45 in Toronto, and 26 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 20 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,019 as 12 more death was recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. on Saturday, more than 12.5 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked another record increase of 184,251 vaccines (35,273 for a first shot and 148,978 for a second shot) in the last day.

There are more than 2.8 million people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Meanwhile, 529,506 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 504 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Sunday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,673 — down from the previous day when it was at 3,871.

The government said 21,063 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 6,150 tests awaiting results. A total of 15,722,446 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Sunday was 1.7 per cent.

Ontario reported 266 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 70 from the previous day) with 333 patients in intensive care units (down by two) and 208 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 13).

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (now named by WHO as “Alpha” and was first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (now named by WHO as “Beta” and was first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named by WHO as “Gamma” and was first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now named by WHO as “Delta” and was first detected in India).

Story continues below advertisement

“Alpha” the B.1.1.7 VOC: 142,113 variant cases, which is up by 127 since the previous day,

“Beta” the B.1.351 VOC: 1,154 variant cases, which is unchanged.

“Gamma” the P.1 VOC: 4,230 variant cases which is up by one since the previous day.

“Delta” B.1.617.2 VOC: 751 variant cases which is up by 20 since the previous day.