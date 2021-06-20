Montreal’s Lakeshore General Hospital fundraises to improve ER

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, June 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation and teams of volunteers raised funds in the West Island shopping centres.

All funds raised during this event called “Change for Change” will be used to improve the Lakeshore General Hospital’s Emergency Department.

Read more: Cyclists find new way to show appreciation for Montreal health care workers

This was the first year this event was held as it hopes to raise at least $25,000 on this day, which is the first step in this $150,000 project. The Lakeshore General Hospital’s Emergency Department is a crucial hub for the region, receiving close to 45,000 visits per year.

“We need smoother transitions, we need more comfort for the patients, we need more comfort for the staff,” said Heather Holmes, Director of the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything that we’re doing today, the money is going directly back into the Emergency Department to cover up purchases that the operating budget covered by the government just can’t make.”

The project also includes the transformation of the family room into a warm and comforting space, as well as improvements to the employee break room to provide a well-deserved rest.

2:01 Celebrating Montreal’s reluctant heroes during Nursing Week Celebrating Montreal’s reluctant heroes during Nursing Week – May 14, 2021

“It’s been pretty good actually, we’ve gotten a lot of people that have been really responsive and have donated nicely and been happy to give something to the Lakeshore Hospital Foundation, so we’re thrilled” said Carolyn Stevens.

A visit to the emergency room can be very stressful at times, but hopefully this investment will help ensure better comfort for patients and their loved ones.

The final count from the event will be done on Monday.

Advertisement