Chatham, Ont. police investigating after teen reportedly sexual assaulted under bridge

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., are investigating after a teenage girl was reportedly sexual assaulted under a bridge.

Officials say around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 16-year-old girl was sitting under the Keil Drive Bridge while waiting for a friend.

A man reportedly stopped to talk to her. Police say the man sat down, touched the girl’s thigh and grabbed her wrist in an attempt to pull her closer to him.

Police say the man fled when the girl’s friend arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 40-years-old with a tall, average build.

Police say he had medium-length brown hair and a long, thick beard.

He was wearing glasses, an orange shirt and cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Rachele Marineau at rachelem@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 668, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

