Canada

Chatham, Ont. police investigating after teen reportedly sexual assaulted under bridge

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 19, 2021 12:41 pm
File photo.
File photo. kali9 / iStock

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., are investigating after a teenage girl was reportedly sexual assaulted under a bridge.

Officials say around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 16-year-old girl was sitting under the Keil Drive Bridge while waiting for a friend.

Read more: Assault charges laid after man reportedly assaulted mother in car: Chatham, Ont. police

A man reportedly stopped to talk to her. Police say the man sat down, touched the girl’s thigh and grabbed her wrist in an attempt to pull her closer to him.

Police say the man fled when the girl’s friend arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 40-years-old with a tall, average build.

Read more: Chatham, Ont., man charged after soiled diaper pushed into child’s face

Police say he had medium-length brown hair and a long, thick beard.

He was wearing glasses, an orange shirt and cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Rachele Marineau at rachelem@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 668, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Former Calgary basketball coach charged with sexual assault of teen' Former Calgary basketball coach charged with sexual assault of teen
Former Calgary basketball coach charged with sexual assault of teen – Jan 22, 2021
