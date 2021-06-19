Menu

Canada

N.S. man charged with murder after another man ‘intentionally struck’ by truck

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 9:30 am
The victim, a 44-year-old man from Lunenburg, died at the scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A man from Bayport, N.S., has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was “intentionally struck with a motor vehicle” in Dublin Shore on Thursday.

In a release, the RCMP said members of its Lunenburg detachment responded to a report of a man being run over by a truck around 10:30 that night.

“Before police arrived, the truck had fled the scene. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Lunenburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” it said.

“Information gathered at the scene determined that the truck had run over the victim several times.”

The release said officers found the driver and truck at a home on Highway 332 in Bayport, where the suspect was arrested without incident.

Terry Richard Johnson, 58, was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lunenburg Provincial Court on June 21 to face a charge of second-degree murder.

Police say the investigation is being led by the RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit, with assistance from the Lunenburg District RCMP, Bridgewater Police Service and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

