Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

At least 4 Russian parachutists killed after plane crash in Siberia: reports

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 19, 2021 2:18 am
Breaking News file View image in full screen
file photo. Global News

At least four parachutists were killed and over a dozen injured after a twin-engine L-410 aircraft crashed in a forest in Russia’s Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia, Russian media reported on Saturday.

TASS news agency, citing an emergency service source, said up to 17 people were injured in the crash near the Tanay aerodrome.

Read more: Ukraine military plane crashes, killing at least 22 people

It said the plane crashed into a nearby forest. It cited local prosecutor office as saying the crew had sent a distress signal about an engine failure.

Trending Stories

A spokesman at a Siberian branch of Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia told Reuters that a search and rescue operation was underway, declining to provide details.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

© 2021 Reuters
Russia tagPlane Crash tagSiberia tagRussia Plane Crash tagrussia fatal plane crash tagrussia plane crash siberia tagsiberia plane crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers