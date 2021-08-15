Canada election: North Island–Powell River

Send this page to someone via email

The northern Vancouver Island riding of North Island–Powell River covers Port Hardy, Campbell River and Powell River.

The NDP’s Rachel Blaney took this seat for a second term in 2019, garnering 37.9 per cent of the vote and beating Shelley Downey of the Conservative Party and the Green Party’s Mark de Bruijn.

This is one of the few ridings in Canada without a road connecting the communities.

Immigrants make up close to 11.5 per cent of this riding’s population, with German being the most popular non-official language.

