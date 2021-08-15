SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada election: North Island–Powell River

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 11:58 am
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of North Island-Powell River. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of North Island-Powell River. Elections Canada

The northern Vancouver Island riding of North Island–Powell River covers Port Hardy, Campbell River and Powell River.

The NDP’s Rachel Blaney took this seat for a second term in 2019, garnering 37.9 per cent of the vote and beating Shelley Downey of the Conservative Party and the Green Party’s Mark de Bruijn.

Trending Stories

This is one of the few ridings in Canada without a road connecting the communities.

Immigrants make up close to 11.5 per cent of this riding’s population, with German being the most popular non-official language.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tag2021 election tagNorth Island Powell River tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagNorth Island-Powell River riding tagCanada election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers